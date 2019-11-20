BNP Paribas will offer its clients access to AssetMetrix’s analytics and other tools to analyse non-listed investments

Image: BNP Paribas acquires stake in German fintech AssetMetrix. Photo: Courtesy of BNP Paribas.

French bank BNP Paribas’ subsidiary BNP Paribas Securities Services has acquired a stake in German fintech AssetMetrix for an undisclosed amount.

The stake acquisition in the Munich-based fintech is expected to enable BNP Paribas Securities Services to expand and digitise its services to private capital clients and investors.

AssetMetrix was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the European fund-of-funds manager von Braun & Schreiber Private Equity Partners. Touted to be the next generation asset servicer in Europe, the fintech offers modular outsourcing solutions for private capital investors and the opportunity to achieve better outcomes from digitisation, standardisation and automation.

BNP Paribas Securities Services strategic business development and transformation head Philippe Benoît said: “This partnership is an excellent example of the work we are doing with leading fintechs to expand and digitalise our offering and give our clients access to the latest technologies. It also highlights our commitment and capacity to continually develop our multi-asset class offering to meet our clients’ changing needs.”

The French bank will use AssetMetrix’s technology and web services within its private capital business, giving its clients access to analytics and reporting tools for analysing non-listed investments (private equity and debt).

AssetMetrix services will complement BNP Paribas existing solutions for private capital clients

Other services of AssetMetrix, including portfolio monitoring with full look-through capabilities on investee companies, cash flow and performance forecast, risk analysis, stress testing, benchmarking, workflow and document management, will complement existing solutions of BNP Paribas Securities Services, giving private capital clients access to a comprehensive and integrated offering.

BNP Paribas Securities Services private capital solutions head Laurent Durdilly said: “This marks a major milestone in the development of our offering to private capital clients, including direct fund managers, asset owners and private equity funds of funds, who need specialist tools to monitor their non-listed investments.

“With this partnership, we will be able to offer our clients powerful analytics and reporting for their investors via a dedicated and interactive web portal for real-time monitoring and live scenario analysis.”

AssetMetrix founder and managing director Emmeram von Braun said: “This strategic partnership with BNP Paribas Securities Services is an important next step to further develop our independent platform and associated services. It is also an opportunity for us to continue to expand in Europe and enter the Asia-Pacific markets.”

A few days ago, PNB Paribas announced that it had secured regulatory approvals for the transfer of technology and staff from Deutsche Bank’s global prime finance and electronic equities businesses.

In September, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank had signed a master transaction agreement to provide continuity to Deutsche Bank’s global prime finance and electronic equities clients.

Under the terms of the agreement, Deutsche Bank had agreed to continue operating the platform until the clients could be migrated to BNP Paribas.