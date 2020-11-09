Acquisition expands North American incentives portfolio, enhances vertical integration for end-to-end program management to fulfillment

Blackhawk Network acquires NGC. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network announced that it has completed its acquisition of National Gift Card (NGC), one of North America’s largest card and prepaid technology companies. The acquisition broadens Blackhawk’s prepaid and gift card offerings and integrates NGC’s best in class fulfillment capabilities into Blackhawk’s operations. In addition, NGC’s customer base can now benefit from Blackhawk’s leading digital incentive solutions and expanded catalog of brands and original content.

“We are excited to welcome NGC to the Blackhawk family to further enhance our incentive solutions and strengthen our end to end program management solutions,” said Talbott Roche, CEO and president of Blackhawk Network. “With this acquisition, Blackhawk now offers full issuance program management, fulfillment, global retail and business to business distribution, and is the global single source for leading, reward-based incentive programs large or small.”

“Blackhawk has long been a leader in the gift card and incentives industry and has been a long-standing partner of NGC,” said Adam Van Witzenburg, CEO of NGC. “Together, we drove almost $3 billion in gift cards and prepaid products for loyalty, rewards, and employee recognition programs in 2019 alone. Now, as an official part of the Blackhawk team, we can expand upon the continued growth of NGC, Blackhawk and the prepaid industry overall and are excited to drive further value for both NGC’s and Blackhawk’s clients.”

Lincoln International LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to NGC on the transaction.

Source: Company Press Release