US-based financial technology firm nCino will offer its Bank Operating System to Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) to enhance its business member experience, efficiency, and competence.

nCino’s offering Bank Operating System is designed to improve the employee efficiency and enhance the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all business lines.

The company said that its advanced digital banking platform will automate BHFCU’s workflows and enable it to support the expanding business service and lending needs of its members.

nCino community and regional financial institutions executive vice president Paul Clarkson said: “We are proud to be helping Black Hills Federal Credit Union create opportunities to connect with its diverse and growing membership in a more meaningful way.

“BHFCU’s business members will enjoy an elevated lending experience with the simplified loan origination and improved operations that nCino provides. We are excited to be part of the journey with BHFCU and appreciate their partnership.”

BHFCU said that its business department primarily works in conjunction with small businesses, entrepreneurs, commercial real estate developers, and farmers and ranchers, and to meet the emerging loan demand, the lender decided to reduce its overall reliance on paper and modernise communications.

The firm has found nCino’s solution would enable it to rapidly adapt to the market fluctuations and satisfy the evolving needs of its business members.

nCino’s advanced capabilities are expected to eliminate the need to enter duplicate information across multiple, disparate systems, for BHFCU business department team members, reducing the risk of error and time taken to process a loan.

Eliminating data rekeying will enable its staff to have more time for interaction with members and facilitate delivering enhanced customized experience, said BHFCU.

Established in 1941, Black Hills Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit, financial cooperative serving more than 74,000 members. The credit union operates from offices located in Rapid City, Custer, Eagle Butte, Hot Springs, Pierre, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Sturgis, and Wall, South Dakota.

BHFCU SVP chief lending officer DeeAnn Dietrich said: “Providing our members a more streamlined process and the efficient resources they expect of a world-class financial institution is an important part of BHFCU’s mission to improve lives.

“With nCino, we can service our business members effectively and provide them an experience that is quick, effortless, and enjoyable. We see nCino as being the right tool to serve our members’ business goals.”