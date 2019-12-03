The two firms will now operate under the Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer name

Image: BGM acquires Minnesota-based accounting firms. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer (BGM), a Bloomington-based accounting firm has acquired two Certified Public Accountants (CPA) firms Weber & Deegan and Majeski Jahnke & Company in Minnesota, for an undisclosed amount.

As per BGM, the deal was effective from 1 November, this year.

BGM chief operating officer Brad Mayer said: “We are excited to welcome the employees and clients of Weber & Deegan and Majeski Jahnke & Company into BGM.

“Since our founding in 1982, we have maintained a steady and strategic vision for our firm’s growth, focused on expanding our service offerings, the industries we serve, and our areas of expertise.

“Combining with these two firms propels our vision of expansion forward and enables us to serve the evolving needs of our clients.”

Edina-based Weber & Deegan was founded in 1986 and has been offering wide range of tax, accounting, and advisory services to individuals and businesses in various industries throughout the Twin Cities metro area.

Weber & Deegan president Mike Deegan said: “Weber & Deegan has a history of partnering with BGM. We share the same values, philosophies, and commitment to client service.

“As a result of our two highly compatible firms joining together, we can offer clients expanded capabilities and depth of service in tax, audit, and advisory services.”

Operating since 2007 in Eagan, Majeski Jahnke & Company has been offering a variety of tax, accounting, and consulting services to individual and business clients.

Majeski Jahnke & Company president Joe Majeski said: “Majeski Jahnke & Company is very excited to join BGM and to bring with us our experience in the agriculture industry.

“Our firm shares BGM’s commitment to offering clients high-quality, personal service and professional advice. Coming together will allow us to expand our client offerings to enhance that service.”

The two firms will now operate under the Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer name. With the addition of the teams from the two companies, BGM Group of companies will now have more than 140 employees.

Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer offers auditing, accounting, tax and advisory services through its CPAs and advisors. It has offices located throughout Minnesota in Bloomington, St. Paul and Sauk Centre, along with Naples, Florida.