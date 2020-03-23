A majority of the bank's branches will transform to drive-thru only, and some locations without drive-thrus or which are located close to the branches will be closed

BBVA USA to offer banking services from drive-thrus in response to COVID-19. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

BBVA USA has announced its plans close most of its branch lobbies and serve its customers through its drive-thrus, as part of its efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Effective from 20 March 2020, a majority of its branches will transform to drive-thru only, and some locations without drive-thrus or which are located close to the branches with active drive-thrus will be closed.

In addition, 5% of branches, lacking a drive-thru or located more than 10 miles (16km) from the closest BBVA location, will be operated with limited lobby hours for three days in a week.

BBVA USA retail head Larry Franco said: “Putting the customer first has always been one of our guiding values as a global organization. How we deliver on that promise in these uncertain times may look a little different today than it did a few weeks ago, but these proactive measures allow us to fulfill our commitment while also protecting our employees’ health and well-being.

“This strategy also enables us to provide vital services in 94 percent of our branches, while working safely and responsibly.”

BBVA USA recommends customers to use online banking and mobile banking app

The bank said that it recommends its customers to stay home and use its online banking and its mobile banking app for their banking needs.

BBVA USA has recently announced special offers for customers impacted by COVID-19, including deferred and extension payments on existing consumer and small business loans and credit cards.

The bank has also announced a waiver and refund of ATM fees.

Franco added: “These are extraordinary times, but we feel confident that in taking this measure we are doing the right thing for our customers, employees and community.

“Our values dictate that we support each other as one team, we think big and we help our customers in the ways we are able. This modification underscores each of those and allows for continuity of business.”