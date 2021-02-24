The alliance with Google Cloud will help BBVA to provide a more secure experience for its customers

BBVA head offices in Madrid. (Credit: Carlos Benitez-Donoso González/Wikipedia)

Spanish bank BBVA has entered into a new strategic alliance with Google Cloud to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, which identifies and prevents possible cyberattacks.

Under the partnership, the Spanish lender will deploy Google Cloud’s security analytics platform, dubbed Chronicle, enabling teams to store and analyse all their security data in one place to identify and scrutinise threats at scale.

BBVA claims that it is the first European bank to deploy Google Cloud’s security analytics platform.

BBVA chief security officer Álvaro Garrido said: “This partnership represents a leap forward for the bank, and allows us to be at the forefront in preventing threats to the security of our financial infrastructure and our clients.

“The platform surprised us in its ability to quickly and accurately mitigate possible threats.

“Google Cloud’s Chronicle meets our expectations and will be a magnificent partner in the transformation of our security posture, just as Google Cloud has been in other areas of the bank.”

As part of the alliance, the Spanish bank will integrate Google Cloud’s AI capabilities into its security strategy and transform its “Security Operations Center (SOC) of the Future.”

At the facility, BBVA and Google Cloud will work together to develop a new platform that will allow the lender to implement advanced technology.

Google Cloud Global Financial Services Industry vice-president Derek White said: “The Chronicle platform was built to help companies like BBVA improve its security infrastructure, leveraging the speed and scalability of Google Cloud’s technology.

“This collaboration will solidify Chronicle as one of the key pillars of BBVA’s security infrastructure and will support its strategy in offering its customers a trusted approach to products and services.”

BBVA partnered with Google Cloud in 2011 to digitally transform its operations. The bank had selected Google Workspace, along with other services from Google Cloud, to provide a safe workplace for its employees.