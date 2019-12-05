Spread across approximately 1.1 million square feet of building area, the Pune campus will house 9,000 of the Barclays’ 19,000 permanent employees based in India

Barclays' new campus in Pune, India. Photo: courtesy of Barclays PLC.

Barclays has opened its new campus in Kharadi, Pune, the largest single location outside of its global headquarters in London. The newly-launched campus will further strengthen Barclays’ global network, supporting innovation and ensuring increased integration of operations and technology services in India. The Pune campus is the newest of Barclays’ world-class campuses, joining Whippany, U.S. and Glasgow, U.K., and other sites in facilitating the creation of greater value for the firm’s customers and clients through global connectivity, smarter thinking, and cutting-edge technology.

Spread across approximately 1.1 million square feet of building area, the Pune campus will house 9,000 of the Barclays’ 19,000 permanent employees based in India, with teams supporting the creation of smarter solutions for the diversified spectrum of consumer and wholesale solutions offered by Barclays globally. The Pune campus will play a key role in leveraging the large pool of existing talent in Barclays and co-locating teams to deliver greater value to customers and clients. The campus will also look at harnessing local talent to deliver innovative solutions to help address the requirements of the global market. With best in class technology, good practices and smart applications, Barclays aims to offer its clients and customers personalised experience, automated solutions, and increase operational efficiency.

The campus will be equipped with the latest technology and state-of-the-art working spaces facilitating collaboration, creative thinking and innovation across teams. Its unique amenities incorporate recreational, wellness and collaborative aspects in addition to collaboration tools to facilitate dynamic working. The campus has also been carefully designed and built to showcase support and commitment towards the environment, having been built to the standard of not one but two internationally accepted benchmarks for the design, construction, and operation of high-performance green buildings: the U.S. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and WELL certifications.

Barclays’ Group Chief Operating Officer, Mark Ashton-Rigby, said, “Barclays has had significant presence in India for almost thirty years, and we are continuing to invest. Our new Pune campus will help to further unlock India’s potential, reaffirm our commitment towards the government’s Make in India initiative, and promote the UK-India economic partnership. This campus will play a pivotal role in creating a working space that truly facilitates collaboration and accelerates innovation, transforming the way we work and do business.”

Barclays’ Co-CEO for the Global Service Centre in India, Uma Ratnam Krishnan, said, “Barclays’ new campus in Pune will play a substantial role in realising our vision to accelerate the delivery of our strategic priorities and foster greater collaboration and innovation, to empower our colleagues to deliver excellent customer and client outcomes. We will focus on further strengthening our capabilities to deliver world-class services to customers, clients and colleagues in all our India centres and across the globe

Barclays’ Co-CEO for the Global Service Centre in India, Praveen Kumar, said, “As a Technology hub for the Bank, co-locating our teams will help drive greater collaboration and adoption of agile ways of working for our colleagues, thus enabling us to deliver faster and more innovative solutions for the Bank, and our customers and clients. The state-of-the-art Barclays’ Pune campus will help us in attracting best-in-class engineering talent and create an exciting and dynamic work culture. Barclays has recently been recognised by Working Mother Media and AVTAR Group for being one of the top 10 best companies for Women in India, which is further testament to our focus on offering compelling career paths for our colleagues. The new space reinforces our commitment to investing for growth and further bolsters our operations here in India.”

