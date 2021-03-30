Barclays has also launched BARX Direct, the platform’s improved low latency solution

Barclays enhances its BARX electronic trading offering. (Credit: Barclays.)

Barclays today announced the launch of a suite of new products for BARX FX that further enhances its electronic capabilities and strengthens its FX offerings for clients. The suite of new products marks Barclays’ latest milestone in enhancing its electronic trading platform, BARX.

Corporate and institutional clients can now leverage BARX Book for FX, Barclays’ principal liquidity solution that forms an important part of BARX Gator. The enhanced solution now gives clients access to unique principal liquidity streams, as well as an increased number of external liquidity providers.

In addition, clients can now access Gator Adapt, Barclays’ new implementation shortfall algorithm available within the BARX Gator suite of algorithms. This new algorithm allows clients to manage the trade-off between arrival price slippage and execution price risk and clients have the flexibility to choose an execution style which is intended to minimize market impact for a given level of risk.

Furthermore, Barclays has also launched BARX Direct, the platform’s improved low latency solution which uses innovative pricing models, predictive analytics, and an optimized co-location strategy.

Naseer Al-Khudairi, Global Head of Markets Electronic Trading and Digital Strategy at Barclays said:

“We continue to execute our ambitious expansion efforts in electronic trading to enhance our global offering and bring our clients world-class efficiencies. These new BARX FX developments are the latest in a stream of enhancements to our BARX platform and we look forward to harnessing the momentum in our business as we continue to invest across all of our e-trading solutions.”

BARX is Barclays cross-asset electronic trading platform, which enables clients to optimise execution performance by accessing deep pools of liquidity through Barclays innovative and evolving trading technology solutions. Clients can trade with BARX across equities, fixed income, futures and FX.

Source: Company Press Release