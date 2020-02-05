Barclaycard is now the UK payments partner for BigCommerce, the ecommerce platform supporting 60,000 growing, mid-size and established online sellers around the world

Funda Finance Partners selects nCino to transform its business lending. Credit: Barclaycard.

Barclaycard, which processes almost 40 per cent of card transactions in the UK, has announced a new partnership with ecommerce platform BigCommerce to introduce an integrated, cutting-edge payments solution for online retailers across the UK and Europe.

BigCommerce provides a customisable SaaS platform for online retailers to manage their ecommerce operations, built to support businesses as they grow. The platform allows merchants to provide customers a personalised, frictionless digital experience across all channels, including web and mobile. BigCommerce provides sellers with a cost-effective range of unique tools to get started and grow through flexible content front ends and a secure back end, as well as dedicated support at every step of a business’ evolution.

The new partnership will see Barclaycard’s infrastructure integrate directly into the BigCommerce platform, which will allow merchants to have their payments system set up within days rather than weeks or months, with a dedicated support team from the start. Barclaycard allows retailers to accept payments in ways that best suit both them and their customers, while also allowing sellers to adapt to check-out preferences in new markets, especially in Europe, where Barclaycard is the second largest payments provider.

Barclaycard and BigCommerce are already exploring ways to grow the partnership, such as integrating Barclaycard’s best-in-class fraud detection and security services, as well as offering access to products that help navigate industry-wide regulation, such as Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). With these integrations, sellers will be able to provide simple and seamless check-out experiences, without compromising on security. Ultimately, this will enable BigCommerce merchants to focus on growing their business, not their infrastructure.

Nicole Olbe, Managing Director of Partnerships at Barclaycard, said: “Customer experience is critical for all online retailers, and that’s why so many sellers turn to BigCommerce. Our partnership will ensure that merchants can deliver the seamless shopping and payments experience their customers demand, safe in the knowledge they can receive support from BigCommerce and Barclaycard every step of the way. We’re thrilled to be bringing a more streamlined service to so many ecommerce businesses, helping them to continue to grow.”

Mark Adams, General Director, BigCommerce Europe, said: “Trust, particularly during the payment process, is an integral part of the relationship between merchant and consumer. Our job as an ecommerce platform is to not only provide merchants the tools necessary to build and scale a successful business, but to do so in a way that further cements that critical brand trust. By partnering with Barclaycard, one of the most reputable payments companies in the world, BigCommerce is helping to ensure a more secure online transaction, giving merchants and their consumers an added level of confidence in the ecommerce process.”

Source: Company Press Release