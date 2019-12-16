The new flagship branch brings together a host of new services, designed to create a very different high street banking experience for both personal and business customers

A state-of-the-art ‘flagship’ Bank of Scotland branch has opened in Glasgow after the bank transformed its existing premises on Argyle Street.

Designed to meet the changing needs of high street customers and act as a testing ground for the future of banking in Scotland, the new flagship branch brings together a host of new services, designed to create a very different high street banking experience for both personal and business customers.

New features and services include:

The first Bank of Scotland branch to have a dedicated business hub with a ‘Business Connector’ employed to give local start-up businesses specialist support, alongside a professional space in which small business owners can work and network with other entrepreneurs.

A new home buying service to help customers with all aspects of purchasing a property, with expert colleagues on hand at all times, available without appointment, and using the latest interactive digital tools.

Quality food and barista crafted coffee available in-branch thanks to a partnership with local social enterprise Social Bite, providing a warm, informal space for customers and visitors to chat, meet, work and learn.

Regular events run in partnership with companies including Google and Microsoft to share expertise on topics such as home buying and digital skills for children.

Extended opening hours with the branch open seven days a week, and until 7pm on week nights, providing customers with more flexibility to visit at a time which suits them.

Tara Foley, Manager Director at Bank of Scotland, said: “It’s exciting to finally open the doors to our new state-of-the-art flagship branch in Glasgow. While new technology is rapidly changing the way many people do their day to day banking, support and guidance from our colleagues remains crucial for the big or unexpected moments in our customers’ lives, such as buying a home, having children, or dealing with a bereavement.

“That’s why we’ve created a different kind of bank branch. This will offer the services that we know customers want in a modern and flexible environment, combining the latest in interactive digital technology with the trusted personal service provided by our expert colleagues.”

