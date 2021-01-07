Core upgrade and integrated suite of banking solutions promises to future-proof bank’s investment, with technology that can evolve with its changing needs

Bank of Prairie du Sac selects Finastra’s Fusion Phoenix core. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

Finastra today announced that Bank of Prairie du Sac, a community bank outside of Madison, WI, will upgrade its core operating system to Fusion Phoenix to future-proof its technology. The open, modern core built on Microsoft technology, cloud delivery, and seamless integration with other technologies provided by Finastra, will improve the end-customer experience and support the bank’s growth strategy, with technology that can evolve with its changing needs.

“Our customers are our most important asset, and it is vital that our technology investment yields meaningful benefits for them,” said Brett Kirner, CIO, Bank of Prairie du Sac. “Based on our long relationship with Finastra, we trusted that their vision for open finance would translate to a core which could grow and evolve with the latest technology innovations to satisfy our customers and serve our goals for continued growth. Cloud hosting means easy scalability and less time spent on technology maintenance, increasing our capacity to serve our customers.”

Seamless integration with the other Finastra solutions used by the bank – including Fusion Digital Banking, Fusion LaserPro, and others – will not only generate increased efficiencies, but also provides peace of mind that the core migration will be smooth. In addition, these integrations will result in an enterprise suite of solutions that provides more actionable insight via a 360-degree view of the customer and makes common tasks even more efficient.

“Community banks need to remain nimble and have a modern infrastructure in place that allows them to respond to changing customer behavior and market demands, which directly impacts customer service, profitability, agility, efficiency and growth,” said Chris Zingo, SVP and GM of Americas Field Operations, Finastra. “With Fusion Phoenix core, Bank of Prairie du Sac will be well-positioned to meet these challenges head on, to evolve their business and grow effortlessly.”

Source: Company Press Release