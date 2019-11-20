This transaction successfully contributes €650 million to the Group’s MREL requirement

Bank of Ireland's Grand Canal Branch. Photo: courtesy of Bank of Ireland Group plc.

Bank of Ireland Group (‘BOIG’) announced that it has raised €650 million of HoldCo Senior Unsecured funding with a maturity of 6 years, callable after 5 years. This is a Senior Unsecured transaction from our holding company, BOIG plc and the instrument carries a yield of 1.022%. This transaction successfully contributes €650 million to the Group’s MREL requirement.

The issuance was well received by investors with a high quality and well diversified order book that was c.2 times oversubscribed.

Lead investment banks on the transaction were Bank of America, Credit Suisse, NatWest Markets, Société Générale and UBS Investment Bank.

