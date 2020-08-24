Google Pay is a digital wallet platform and online payment system developed by Google to power in-app and tap-to-pay purchases on mobile devices

Bank of Ireland launches Google Pay for customers. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.)

Bank of Ireland has launched the Bank’s first digital wallet, Google Pay, enabling customers to add personal debit, credit cards and business debit cards to the Google Pay digital wallet.

Google Pay is a digital wallet platform and online payment system developed by Google to power in-app and tap-to-pay purchases on mobile devices. Bank of Ireland customers can now add their cards to Google Pay and start using it for payments in stores, online, and with Google products.

Discussing the launch, Director of Business Transformation at Bank of Ireland, Christine Hamill said: “Google Pay is now available for Bank of Ireland customers, making it easier for those who prefer the convenience of paying in-store with their phone. From today, customers can add their personal and business debit cards and personal credit cards to Google Pay and start using the service. This is an important addition to our services and we look forward to bringing more new features to customers over the coming months.”

To set-up Google Pay, customers just download the Google Pay app from the Google Play Store, enter their card details by scanning the card or entering the details manually, and submit a One Time Passcode.

Bank of Ireland last week also announced a range of changes to its everyday banking services including a fast digital account opening process and a new flat-fee subscription model, abolishing 26 individual charges and allowing for unlimited contactless payments and ATM use.

