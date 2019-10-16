The selection process to identify a permanent successor to Andrew has concluded and the Group is pleased to announce Myles O’Grady as Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Group, subject to regulatory approval

Bank of Ireland's Grand Canal Branch in Dublin (Credit: Bank of Ireland)

Further to the announcement on 25 June 2019, the Group announces that Andrew Keating will step down from the role of Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director on 18 October 2019.

The selection process to identify a permanent successor to Andrew has concluded and the Group is pleased to announce Myles O’Grady as Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Group, subject to regulatory approval.

Myles joined the Group in June 2019 as Director of Commercial Partnering Ireland and was also appointed Group Non-Executive Director at Bank of Ireland (UK) plc. He is a leading finance professional with 30 years’ experience, including senior roles across retail, business and investment banking, with significant international banking and financial services experience. Myles has extensive local market knowledge from working with AIB Group, where he was Group Director of Finance and Investor Relations and had a lead role in the June 2017 IPO. In addition, Myles held senior positions in international financial services organisations including Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson.

Myles has significant expertise working with international and domestic regulators, government and state authorities, investors, market analysts and international investment banks. He is also experienced across strategy development, business restructuring and recovery, Finance function transformation, investor relations and IPOs.

Bank of Ireland’s Group Chief Executive, Francesca McDonagh, said:

“I would like to congratulate Myles O’Grady on his appointment as Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at the Bank of Ireland Group. Myles brings a wealth of experience to this important role, as the Bank continues to deliver against its strategic priorities to transform the Bank, serve customers brilliantly, and grow sustainable profits.”

