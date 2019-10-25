Bank of America has added new features to its mobile app, including an enhanced shopping experience and several new features for debit and credit card holders

Image: Bank of America local office in Los Angeles. Photo: Courtesy of Coolcaesar/Wikipedia.

US-based international investment bank and financial services firm Bank of America has launched a newly designed mobile banking app to provide easy and streamlined experience for its mobile clients.

Bank of America said that the new app features enhancements to the AI-driven virtual financial assistant Erica to help clients better manage their finances.

Bank of America advanced solutions and digital banking head David Tyrie said: “The new look and feel of our mobile app reflects Bank of America’s focus on delivering solutions for clients that are timely, relevant and accessible, however they choose to bank.

“This enhanced mobile experience makes it even easier and more convenient for clients to bank with us, and empowers them with information and insights to make better financial decisions.”

The advanced design of the app enables easy navigation

The bank has also added new features to its mobile app, including an enhanced shopping experience and several new features for debit and credit card holders.

New features for card holders using mobile app include Erica credit card debt reduction insight, which provides an interactive view of potential savings for eligible customers. Erica card security updates feature provides information on potential unauthorised card charges and helps customers to initiate a dispute.

In addition, Erica provides information on details of declined card transaction and provides assistance in resolving the issue without any need for the clients to call.

The banking company claims that more than nine million clients have engaged with Erica to manage their finances, and more than one million clients have requested the bank’s digital card for debit since its launch in June 2019.

Bank of America experience design head Rachel Kobetz said: “The app redesign was informed by feedback from our clients who will start to see visual changes and a new unified design as part of an overall evolution of our digital banking experience. These updates give our app a modern interface and provide more personalization based on the client’s relationship with us.”