Baloise Asset Management acquires stake in Tolomeo Capital. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

As part of a strategic partnership, Baloise Asset Management is acquiring a stake in Zurich-based asset manager Tolomeo Capital AG. With this transaction, Baloise Asset Management will further strengthen its position as one of Switzerland’s leading rule-based asset managers. In addition, it will exploit synergies and complementary capabilities in areas such as automated investment solutions and alternative investments.

In Tolomeo Capital, Baloise has now found a further partner to help it address the future challenges facing data- and technology-based asset management. Tolomeo Capital was founded in 2011 and combines nearly a decade of experience in fully automated asset management with the development of data-driven and rule-based investment strategies in liquid asset classes.

Baloise Asset Management has been using rule-based investment solutions successfully in the market for many years and is highlighting their importance with this strategic partnership. The cooperation is also a response to growing demand from institutional investors for innovative, transparent and cost-effective investment solutions.

“The focus of this strategic partnership is not only on the collaborative development of products and solutions. It also promotes know-how sharing in the field of rule-based investing and associated activities such as risk management and investment operations. Going forward, this will enable us to offer our customers solutions that satisfy their needs even better,” explains Matthias Henny, CIO of the Baloise Group and Head of Baloise Asset Management.

Tolomeo Capital derives its strength not only from its expertise but also from its proprietary technologies. These investment and risk management systems make it possible to develop fully data-based investment strategies and to manage these in a completely automated manner.

Ivan Popovic, CEO of Tolomeo Capital, adds: “We are confident that combining our capabilities and technologies with those of Baloise Asset Management in this partnership will help us to jointly establish ourselves in the market as a reliable and competent service provider.”

