AxiomSL, the leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, today announces that it has entered into a partnership with Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.

Image: AxiomSL partners with Refinitiv for global shareholding disclosures data enrichment. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Combining AxiomSL’s robust Global Shareholding Disclosures (GSD) solution with Refinitiv’s reference data enables Financial Institutions (FIs) to automatically enrich their clients’ positions while managing regulatory obligations across multiple jurisdictions.

As financial markets become increasingly more complex and global in nature, FIs face three main challenges:

Keeping up with regulatory rules and reporting template requirements across 100 countries

Accessing reliable market data to ensure that position percentage calculations are accurate

Automating the process for GSD reporting to meet daily monitoring requirements

The combination of Refinitiv’s comprehensive reference data, including issuer and class level shares, voting rights, and takeover panel data, and AxiomSL’s ControllerView platform that provides monitoring, automation and transparency enables market participants to understand data and reporting issues to successfully comply with shareholding disclosure requirements, globally.

Refinitiv’s GSD data comes pre-configured for compatibility on the AxiomSL platform to deliver full traceability throughout the monitoring process. This collaborative approach reduces the burden on clients to source and integrate market data while enhancing the automation of the entire end-to-end monitoring process.

John Mason, Head of Pricing and Reference Data, Refinitiv, commented: “Asset managers face a significant challenge in understanding local rules around shareholder disclosures and calculating their own holdings given the complexities around voting rights and share classes. This partnership provides a simple solution by combining AxiomSL’s state of the art technology with Refinitiv’s comprehensive global data, enabling asset managers to quickly and easily assess their positions in different instruments.”

Ed Royan, General Manager, AxiomSL EMEA, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, in addressing the challenges of data transparency requirements set out by regulatory authorities across the globe when rules differs from country to country. These challenges range from sourcing high quality market data to addressing jurisdictional nuances to remain aligned with disclosure rules. This partnership unlocks many benefits from streamlining and automating complex rules to seamlessly ingesting and aggregating disparate data resulting in a rapid go-live process.”

Source: Company Press Release