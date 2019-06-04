Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, today announced that it successfully closed its acquisition of NEXT Financial Group, Inc. (NEXT).

NEXT, an independent wealth management firm based in Houston, TX, adds more than 500 independent advisors who collectively manage nearly $13 billion in assets to the Atria family.

Atria acquired 100% of NEXT, including its sister companies Next Financial Insurance Services Company and 4WARD Financial Marketing, Inc. NEXT President Barry G. Knight remains in his role and now joins Atria’s executive leadership team. With the closure of the NEXT acquisition, Atria currently serves nearly 2,000 advisors with approximately $65 billion AUA across its four broker-dealer subsidiaries.

“We are thrilled to move forward as a unified company and combine the strengths of both firms to best serve all of the current and future advisors of NEXT,” said Doug Ketterer, CEO and founding partner of Atria Wealth Solutions. “Wealth Management is undergoing a radical transformation and we are positioning our firm to be at the forefront of these changes. These changes are creating incredible opportunities and we couldn’t be more eager to seize them with the talented employees and advisors of NEXT.”

Atria is focused on elevating the advisor and end-client experience through technology, products, and services. It is committed to providing advisors with the best possible solutions to manage, service and grow their practice within the independent wealth management industry.

“In just two short years, Atria has proven itself to be an innovative entrant to the independent wealth management landscape, and a valuable partner to Cadaret Grant, CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial,” said Barry Knight, president of NEXT. “It’s exciting to be part of an organization of exceptional financial professionals who have a unique vision for the future focused on advisor success. The groundbreaking technology solutions being developed by Atria will create a remarkable offering for our advisors.”

NEXT is the fourth broker-dealer acquired by Atria since 2017. Currently, Atria serves the investment programs of credit unions and banks through its subsidiaries, CUSO Financial Services, L.P. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, and serves independent financial advisors through its subsidiaries, Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc. and NEXT.

