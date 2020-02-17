Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated offers a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota

Associated Banc-Corp closes acquisition of First Staunton Bancshares. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Associated Banc-Corp has closed its acquisition of First Staunton Bancshares having merged First Staunton into Associated.

“Associated Bank is pleased to welcome the customers and employees of First Staunton to our company,” said Philip B. Flynn, Associated President and CEO. “Our teams will continue to collaborate to ensure First Staunton customers enjoy the added conveniences, products and services available to them. This merger further enables us to invest in the Southern Illinois market and provide increased value for our customers and shareholders.”

All First Staunton branches and ATMs have been closed for business as of 3 p.m. on Friday, February 14. Those scheduled to convert to Associated Bank will reopen as branches and ATMs of Associated Bank on February 17.

