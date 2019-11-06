Offering an easy, secure & private way to pay

Apple Pay coming to Rabobank’s customers. Photo: courtesy of Rabobank.

Rabobank today brings its Dutch customers Apple Pay, which helps them to make payment in an easy, secure and private way. With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad customers can do fast and convenient payments in stores, in apps and on websites. Activation of Apple Pay can be made via the Rabo Banking App by adding the debit card to the Wallet-functionality. Apple Pay works wherever it is possible to do contactless payments and in many webshops and apps: a new step in fast and secure mobile payment for customers.

Fast and simple mobile payment

Michiel Kwaaitaal, Director of Payments at Rabobank: “We are glad that our customers can start using Apple Pay from now on. New in the Netherlands is that we also make the use of Apple Pay possible for self-employed professionals. It is another new way to make banking easier and faster, wherever you are. Now that Apple Pay is available, we expect an enormous boost for mobile payments.”

Easy set up

Apple Pay is easy to set up. With a few clicks, users are able to select Apple Pay in their Rabo Banking App. The next step is selecting the correct payment account and the debit card can be added to the Wallet app.

With their iPhone and Apple Watch, customers can pay with Apple Pay in stores, restaurants, taxis, vending machines and many more places. When shopping in apps or on the web in Safari with Apple Pay, there’s no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with just a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device’s passcode.

Security and privacy

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Rabobank is working on the release of Apple Pay for SMEs.

