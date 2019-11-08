To serve the changing needs of its customers into the future, Apple Bank wanted to modernize its existing in-house system with a modern core banking platform that would give it greater flexibility to quickly bring new products to market

Image: Apple Bank is moving to a hosted modern core banking platform from FIS. Photo: courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

FIS, a global leader in financial services technology, announced that Apple Bank is moving to a hosted modern core banking platform from FIS as part of a major core transformation program to support its continued growth.

With 79 branches and assets of more than $15 billion, Apple Bank is the second-largest state-chartered savings bank in New York State. Throughout its more than 150-year history, the bank has prided itself on providing high-quality, personalized products and services to its customers in New York City and surrounding communities.

To serve the changing needs of its customers into the future, Apple Bank wanted to modernize its existing in-house system with a modern core banking platform that would give it greater flexibility to quickly bring new products to market. The savings bank chose FIS’ hosted IBS core solution to provide a consistent, modern banking experience across its mobile, ATM and branch channels.

Featuring rich digital services along with robust analytics and reporting capabilities, the FIS core platform will enable Apple Bank to better understand and meet customer needs while streamlining and reducing costs. Because of its open architecture, the FIS core solution will allow the bank to integrate third-party solutions as part of its innovation strategy.

“We are reimagining our core platform to create a modern, integrated solution for our customers,” said Steven Bush, CEO and Chairman of Apple Bank.

Added Aditya Kishore, EVP and Chief Technology Officer of Apple Bank: “It’s all about the experience. We chose the FIS IBS core banking platform because it enables us to deliver that consistent, seamless customer experience.”

“Over its long history, Apple Bank has succeeded by staying close to its customers and adapting to their needs,” said Rob Lee, head of Digital and Banking at FIS. “We are confident that our new system will provide Apple Bank with the technology platform it needs to support its growth well into the future.”

Source: Company Press Release