ANZ headquarters in Melbourne. Credit: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ).

ANZ announced the roll out of a simpler process for its small business customers to get faster access to increased credit limits of up to $500,000 each.

The streamlined Quick Assist application process will save about 40,000 existing small business customers time in applying for loans with a pool of about $9 billion in additional credit limits now available.

ANZ Group Executive Australia Retail and Commercial, Mark Hand said: “These process improvements for our small business customers will save them time and provide them with more money to continue running or growing their business.

“Time and money are two of the biggest factors for small business operators. They often don’t have enough time to get things done and they can’t always get the money they need fast enough.

“We already have a history with these customers so we should be able to make quicker decisions than we have been, and with these improvements now we can.”

ANZ established the Quick Assist process about 12 months ago with initial credit limits of about $150,000.

Source: Company Press Release