Amundi OCIO solutions are at the core of investment management offering provided for Crédit Agricole Group companies for more than three decades

Siège d'Amundi at 91-93 boulevard Pasteur, Paris. (Credit: Cheep88/Wikipedia.)

French asset management firm Amundi has established a new business unit, dubbed Amundi Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) Solutions Division.

The new OCIO solutions division comprises an investment and advisory team that offer investment services for institutional clients and family offices.

Amundi said that its OCIO solutions are at the core of investment management offering, served for Crédit Agricole Group companies for more than 30 years.

The company has also been offering OCIO solutions to external clients since 2009, which total €44bn managed on behalf of non-group companies.

Amundi OCIO Solutions Division head Laurent Tignard said: “Institutional investors are facing a series of challenges: low-interest rates, macro and markets uncertainties, and IT and regulatory pressures.

“They can outsource this operational investment complexity to Amundi as an OCIO Partner and focus on their core business.

“We will optimise their operational structure, help them reduce costs, improve investments decision-making and provide better visibility and control of overall risks, both operational and investment.

“Our recommendations and investments will be aiming at benefiting each client.”

Amundi said that its OCIO solutions division will provide several fully customisable solutions to institutional clients, helping them manage the complexity of their investments.

The solutions include governance and strategy, tactical asset allocation, asset-liability management, funds and managers selection, architecture design and implementation, portfolio and risk management, risk overlays, reporting and trainings.

The new division comprises a team of 28 OCIO experts, leveraging multi-asset investment platform, more than 200 professionals, along with 140 analysts and researchers and a whole range of Amundi investment resources in 40 locations worldwide.

OCIO division is dedicated to specific client types including pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, sovereigns, central banks, corporates and agencies.

Amundi multi-asset investment platform head Matteo Germano said: “This new division leverages our comprehensive expertise and research-driven investment culture to support institutions on their investments, from key strategic asset allocation to portfolio management implementation.

“Our offering extends all the way to acting as a trusted partner on their investment plans and structures. In an increasingly complex and sophisticated financial environment, this new OCIO set-up furthers Amundi’s strategy to complement its core asset management activity with services through a long-term partnership approach.”