Since its creation, Amundi has made responsible investment one of the company's founding pillars

Amundi adds eight new equity ETFs to its growing responsible investing range. (Credit: Carlo Dani/Wikimedia Commons)

Amundi, Europe’s largest fund manager[1], today announces the expansion of its responsible offering with the launch of eight new ETFs tracking responsible investing equity indices. All these new ETFs are offered at a competitive price, starting at 0.15% OGC.

Since its creation, Amundi has made responsible investment one of the company’s founding pillars. In 2018, as part of a three-year action plan, Amundi strengthened its commitment to align its fiduciary and social responsibilities and to meeting its clients’ expectations.

The Amundi ETF, indexing and Smart Beta business line has supported this commitment by making responsible investing one of its strategic priorities in terms of product development. It has also continued to strengthen its capacity to design fully ESG bespoke solutions to support institutional investors throughout their investment journey.

It is in this context that Amundi announces the launch of eight new ETFs replicating various MSCI ESG index families. The series comprises:

Four Equity ETFs (World, EMU, Europe and US) tracking the MSCI ESG Universal Select Index family which enables investors to keep a broad and diversified market exposure while having a first ESG filter tilt.

which enables investors to keep a broad and diversified market exposure while having a first ESG filter tilt. Three Equity ETFs (World, Europe, US) tracking the MSCI Leaders Select 5% Issuer Capped Index family which introduces a best-in-class approach by selecting the 50% ESG front-runners of each sector.

which introduces a best-in-class approach by selecting the 50% ESG front-runners of each sector. One ETF tracking the MSCI EMU SRI 5% Issuer Capped Index, adding to the existing Equity & Fixed income Amundi SRI ETF range.

Amundi ETF’s responsible range has been designed with the objective to make sustainable investing accessible to investors whatever their requirements are in terms of ESG integration and focus, and their accepted tracking error compared to their conventional benchmarks.

Fannie Wurtz, Head of Amundi ETF, Indexing and Smart Beta, said: “We strongly believe that ETF & Index management has a critical role to play in the accelerating adoption of responsible investing among all types of investors. We have seen that there is no one size fits all approach to responsible investing and our ETF range reflects precisely that. As a trusted solutions provider, we want to offer investors simple and ready-to-use tools that will help them easily implement their ESG strategy depending on their objectives and constraints. We will continue expanding our responsible range with further ETF launches in the near future.”

Source: Company Press Release