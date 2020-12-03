Round brings Amount 2020 capital raise to $140M; will help scale sales and marketing while accelerating platform research and development investments

Amount announces $81m Series C funding. (Credit: Capri23auto from Pixabay.)

Amount, a leading technology provider for financial institutions, today announced it has secured an $81 million Series C investment led by Goldman Sachs Growth with participation from existing investors including August Capital, Invus Opportunities and Hanaco Ventures.

“Most banks are looking for resources and infrastructure to accelerate their digital strategy and meet the demands of today’s consumer,” said Jade Mandel, a Vice President in Goldman Sachs’ growth equity platform, GS Growth, who will be joining the Board of Directors at Amount. “Amount enables banks to navigate digital transformation through its modular and mobile-first platform for financial products. We’re excited to partner with the team as they take on this compelling market opportunity.”

Amount’s battle-tested retail banking and point-of-sale technology accelerates digital transformation for financial institutions, empowering them to deliver a secure and seamless digital customer and merchant experience while leveraging Amount’s world-class verification and analytics capabilities. Leading financial institutions including Banco Popular, HSBC, Regions Bank and TD Bank partner with Amount to drive growth and simplify their transition to digital financial services.

Today’s funding announcement follows the company’s Series B round earlier this year, led by Nigel Morris and the team at QED Investors. “Amount has the wind at its back and the industry is taking notice,” said Morris. “The latest round brings Amount’s total capital raised in 2020 to nearly $140M, which will provide for additional investments in platform research and development while accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy. QED is thrilled to be a part of Amount’s story and we look forward to the company’s future success as it plays a vital role in the digitization of financial services.”

Amount continues to power profitable decisioning, adapting legacy systems and unifying data to widen the possibilities for financial institutions to deliver new products and better serve customers while unlocking efficiencies and cost savings. Today, Amount delivers omnichannel retail banking experiences and a robust point-of-sale financing product suite alongside platform features like fraud prevention, verification, decisioning engines, and account management to enhance its partners’ existing products and services.

“With the pressure to provide world-class origination and account management experiences to customers and buy-now-pay-later tools to important merchant partners, banks need a proven platform for quickly going digital, delivering a seamless customer experience and driving growth without disruption,” said Adam Hughes, CEO of Amount. “We are honored that Goldman Sachs and our other investors are backing Amount with capital that will help us continue to develop and deliver technology that pushes the envelope and helps our bank partners expand digitally and grow with ease.”

Source: Company Press Release