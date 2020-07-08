The new solution is aimed at making the online checkout simple and secure for consumers across web and mobile sites, mobile apps and connected devices

Card service providers to launch Click to Pay service globally. (Credit: Pixabay/Republica.)

Card services providers American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa are now making technical preparations for the global launch of Click to Pay online checkout.

Based on EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard, the Click to Pay system will now be launched across countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE and the UK, with others to follow.

By replacing the time-consuming key entry of personal account numbers and information checkout, the Click to Pay system aims to simplify online checkout, while securing it for consumers across web and mobile sites, mobile apps and connected devices.

Click to Pay will mirror checkout experience in a physical store

The digital checkout solution is claimed to mirror the checkout experience found in physical stores, where one terminal can accept all card payments.

American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa had launched the universal digital checkout solution in the US last October.

Since then, over 10,000 merchants have enabled their customers the option to click to pay, including Cinemark, Crate & Barrel, Expedia, Fresh Direct, Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts, Joseph A. Bank, the marketplace division of Rakuten U.S., Saks Fifth Avenue and SHOP.com, among others.

Other merchants around the world who have agreed to support Click to Pay include Emirates, Mitre 10 (New Zealand), Noel Leeming, 1-day, Pizza Hut Australia, The Warehouse, Torpedo7, Ticketek and Warehouse Stationery.

The checkout solution can help merchants in reducing friction during the process of buying goods and services, making donations or when manual card entry is needed for online checkout.

The new solution provides merchants with an access to single virtual terminal for multiple card brands, offering a simple and smooth digital checkout experience for consumers.

FreshDirect chief marketing officer Tammy Berentson said: “Right now, more than ever, demand for fresh food and grocery delivery is at an all-time high, with many new customers trying FreshDirect for the first time.

“For these new customers, as well as for our loyal following, Click to Pay offers confidence that their transactions will be simple, efficient and secure.”