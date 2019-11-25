The partnership provides banks with a turnkey premium loyalty program, making it easy and cost-effective for American Express card issuers to offer world-class rewards products in the Korean market

American Express partners with Ascenda to launch credit card loyalty programs in South Korea. Photo: courtesy of Yannick McCabe-Costa from Pixabay.

American Express and Ascenda, a global loyalty management company, have signed a strategic partnership to jointly launch credit card loyalty programs for banks in South Korea.

Advanced points engine technology, a cutting-edge digital user experience, inspiring rewards content and plug & play loyalty marketing are powered by Ascenda. Unique in the market, the partnership also includes comprehensive points liability management, helping banks manage the uncertainties of rewards liabilities on their balance sheets.

“Korean consumers are some of the most rewards conscious and digitally savvy anywhere in the world,” said Soomin Om, General Manager, American Express Korea. “The partnership with Ascenda enables us to equip issuing banks with a world class rewards offering that drives customer engagement and purchase volume.”

“We are delighted to work with American Express in the dynamic and fast-moving Korean market,” said Sebastian Grobys, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascenda. “The partnership delivers on our mandate to own and operate rewards programs for major financial services brands.”

Source: Company Press Release