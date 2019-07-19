Integrated payments company American Express has introduced its new Blue Business Cash Card for small businesses.

Image: American Express has introduced new Blue Business Cash Card for small businesses. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

The new Blue Business Cash Card comes with no annual fee, provides 2% cash back on eligible purchases and supports business owners to manage their cash flow with expanded buying power.

As per American Express’ Blue Business Cash Survey, around 68% of small business owners intend to expand their business in the next three years.

The features of new card include 2% automatic cash back on all purchases up to $50,000 (£40,000) per calendar year, 1% cash back on all purchases, no category restrictions and 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers.

Blue Business Cash Card’s expanded buying power allows card members to spend beyond their credit limit without penalty, helping to pay for larger purchases such as inventory or equipment and earn cash back on that spend.

The portion above their credit limit is due in full and card members will have an option to carry the remaining balance with interest or pay in full, at the end of the billing cycle.

Card members can also access Spend Manager and Connect to QuickBooks tools for the management of their business, the payments company.

The eligible card members will also be provided with additional programmes to have alternative short-term financing options such as Working Capital Terms.

Working Capital Terms is a short-term financing solution, which will help business card members to move business forward by paying US-based verified vendor invoices.

American Express global commercial services executive vice president E-Bai Koo said: “We know that three-quarters of small business owners experience unexpected business costs on a monthly basis, but less than a quarter of them feel fully prepared to deal with those unexpected costs.

“We launched the Blue Business Cash Card to help alleviate some of the most common pain points of running a business so that business owners can concentrate on growing their business.”