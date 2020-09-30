The co-branded cards allow small businesses earn enable users to earn reward points anywhere American Express Cards are accepted

Amazon Spheres from the Sixth Street side, Seattle. (Credit: Joe Mabel/Wikipedia.)

US-based financial services firm American Express and E-commerce firm Amazon are offering co-branded credit cards for small businesses in the UK.

The co-branded cards, Amazon Business American Express Card and the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card, offer flexible benefits and payment optionality.

The cards are designed to provide rewards and payment flexibility to businesses, helping them better manage their cash flow and get enhanced insight into their spending, said the company.

American Express UK global commercial services general manager Colin O’Flaherty said: “We have been serving small businesses for over 60 years, and are passionate about helping our small business customers effectively run and grow their businesses, especially during this challenging period.

“With many UK SMEs facing financial hardships, we want to make it easier for businesses to manage their finances and continue accessing the goods and products they need with more options to pay.

“We know that a vast number of the UK’s businesses rely on Amazon’s wide-ranging products and services and are excited to launch this powerful and flexible new payment tool that will allow small businesses to select how to pay, purchase by purchase.”

The UK card programme is part of relationship between American Express and Amazon

The UK card programme is part of the relationship between American Express and Amazon, in addition to co-branded programme launched in the US and a global card acceptance partnership.

The new cards enable users to earn reward points anywhere American Express Cards are accepted and redeem them for Amazon purchases in future or added to their monthly card statement.

User can earn 2% Amazon Rewards points on the first purchases worth £120,000 on Amazon.co.uk, Amazon Business UK and Whole Foods Market UK, followed by 1% for cardholders who are Business Prime members

Also, the cards enable 1.5% Amazon Rewards points on the first purchases worth £120,000 on Amazon.co.uk, Amazon Business UK and Whole Foods Market UK, followed by 1% or 60-day payment terms for all other cardmembers. All cardmembers can earn 0.5% rewards points.

The new cards include a £50 annual fee, which is waived for new members who hold Business Prime American Express card, in the first year.

Upon approval, new cardholders who are Business Prime members will receive an Amazon gift card with £50 value, and others are entitled to receive £25 Amazon gift card.

Amazon Business UK director Dave Brittain said: “Working with American Express to launch the small business credit Card was a natural decision for Amazon, given our shared long-standing commitment to helping small businesses flourish globally.

“We’re incredibly proud to launch this Card programme as it offers small business owners and entrepreneurs the best of both companies: the convenience and value they have come to know and love from Amazon, underpinned by the world-class service, benefits, access and security of American Express.

“These benefits have never been more important at a time when businesses are navigating the challenges and uncertainty which Covid-19 has presented.”