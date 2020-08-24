The integration enables eCommerce merchants to accept and drive sales through Alipay, WeChat Pay & UnionPay through AirPay payment gateway

AsiaPay payment gateway is currently offering Alipay, WeChat Pay & UnionPay services. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

Australia fintech company AirPay Financial Technologies (AirPay FinTech) has collaborated with AsiaPay, a payment gateway operating in Asia Pacific region.

The coaboration is aimed at enabling merchants in Australia and New Zealand to accept Alipay, WeChat Pay & UnionPay, through its extensive network of payment plugins including Magento, Opencart & WooCommerce, and more.

Also, merchants can benefit from different value-added gateway features including MCP, Pay Booth, Payment Link, Recurring Payment and built in Anti-Fraud solutions, etc.

AsiaPay senior manager, AirPay FinTech co-founder Simon Tse said: “We are thrilled to offer omni-channel payment & marketing to Sneakerboy, Primus Hotel, Canvas Beauty, Urban Pharmacy, HarkHark, Daojia via AsiaPay’s integration.

“We aim to drive one million Chinese consumers to merchants via everyday usage of our new features “ToPay” which is embedded within Chinese media platform ‘Today Australia’ app. Along with our technology and partnership development, AirPay FinTech also integrated with Shopify, client reference: Koko Black, Thermomix, Pixie’s Bows and Alice McCall.”

AsiaPay offers Alipay, WeChat Pay & UnionPay services, along with digital marketing support

AirPay FinTech is providing digital marketing support to merchants to drive traffic to their websites. Through Alipay, WeChat Pay & UnionPay, the company allows merchants to better communicate with Chinese consumers.

Some of the retail clients have adopted its payment and marketing services, include Gucci, MaxMara, Valentino, Moncler, Sneakerboy, Victoria’s Secret, Champion, and Glue Store.

In April, Hong Kong-based firm AsiaPay has partnered with Plug and Play to support the company’s work with startups through the latter’s Singapore fintech programme.