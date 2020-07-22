The credit union will leverage DNA from Fiserv to facilitate the integration of third-party solutions and to service small business banking accounts directly on the core system

The credit union will leverage Fiserv’s offering DNA. (Credit: mastersenaiper/Pixabay)

American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) has selected Fiserv, a provider of financial services technology solutions, to help transform its member experience.

AEFCU was established in 1935 by a group of employees from US-based aerospace company Pratt & Whitney and the company currently has assets valuing more than $1.9bn.

American Eagle Financial Credit Union chief information officer Jim Evans said: “Members increasingly expect Amazon-like experiences in every aspect of their lives, and want us to understand and even predict their needs. The extensibility and scalability enabled by the open architecture of DNA will allow us to be more flexible in how we deliver services to our members.”

DNA from Fiserv is a core account processing platform with an open architecture

DNA is a core account processing platform with an open architecture, aimed at making financial institutions easily integrate other solutions, bring products and services online quickly, and add new capabilities using downloadable DNAapps.

The solution is said to provide a 360 degree view of member relationships that enables financial institutions to deliver personalised service and more relevant product offerings.

AEFCU has selected Fiserv to host the platform, leveraging outsourced expertise in regulatory compliance, security and database management, to refocus internal resources on business innovation.

Fiserv open solutions president and general manager Sam Boggs said: “Credit unions are searching for ways to meet the constantly evolving expectations of their members. The right technology can help them meet and exceed those expectations by making it easier to innovate and deploy new services.

“We look forward to working with American Eagle Financial Credit Union to help create impactful experiences that will allow them to differentiate while driving member satisfaction.”