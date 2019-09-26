Active.Ai is also working with Visa to create an educational virtual assistant

Image: Active.Ai and Visa have partnered to enable conversational AI solutions. Photo: courtesy of MBatty from Pixabay.

Active.Ai announced that it is partnering with Visa to provide banks and credit unions with out-of-the-box conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Combining the power of Visa APIs with Active’s AI platform, Active.AI aims to power solutions, such as chatbots, to make conversational AI platforms easier for financial institutions to deploy and more intuitive for their customers to use.

As messaging services and voice/digital assistants become more widely used, AI-powered chatbots can provide financial institutions with an always-on channel to solve a range of customer needs.

For example, a credit union could offer a chatbot that can respond to requests for account balances, travel notifications, nearby ATMs, customer support numbers, and many other services.

Active.Ai is also working with Visa to create an educational virtual assistant. The assistant is designed to help people navigate and learn from Visa’s small business education website, which provides small business owners with information and tools that can enable better financial and business decisions.

Powered by Active.Ai’s cutting-edge AI engine, TRINITI, financial institutions can now do things such as digitally converse with their consumers, understand their intent, be more contextually aware, and handle acronyms or slang in a delightful manner.

Over 10 leading financial institutions around the world, including Axis Bank and Kotak Bank, have already scaled to millions of interactions with a very high accuracy rate. With valuable feedback from clients, Active.Ai has made the TRINITI platform immensely scalable and easy to deploy. Active.Ai believes this revolutionary platform will make it accessible for every financial institution to embrace conversational AI and deliver a great service experience.

Ravishankar, CEO of Active.Ai said: “Voice and messaging are greatly transforming client engagement in financial services. We look forward to working with Visa issuers globally to deliver great experiences powered by our Conversational AI platform.”

Financial institutions can sign up directly on Active.Ai’s One.active.ai portal and point to their existing Visa Developer Portal integrations. Active.Ai’s out of the box conversational AI solutions are also available for on-premise installation.

Source: Company Press Release