Accenture has collaborated with JPMorgan Chase (JPMC) to design its new flagship retail store within its global headquarter campus in New York City.

Image: The new branch enables customers to interact seamlessly with the bank through combination of digital and physical channels. Photo: courtesy of Ahmad Ardity from Pixabay.

Opening June 25, the new location at 390 Madison Avenue provides an integrated experience that combines digital concepts and technologies. The new physical location has open lounges, private offices and flexible spaces that can accommodate a variety of community events for different audiences.

“Our flagship branches are meant to be experiential locations where the brand truly comes to life for our customers,” said John McGinley, Head of Real Estate, Chase Consumer Banking. “That can be through community events and conversations on financial health, or a place where we’ll show the latest technology, innovation and experiences before they’re introduced to the market.”

Working alongside the JPMorgan Chase team and New York-based architect firm the Spector Group, Allen International, Accenture’s retail design and customer experience agency specializing in financial services, helped create a differentiated design that delivers a unique experience and environment that is digital at its core.

This enables customers to interact seamlessly with the bank through a combination of digital and physical channels, according to their preference.

Paula O’Reilly, a managing director in Accenture’s Banking practice, said, “Consumers want financial services institutions to provide a high-touch, human experiences coupled with the latest digital tools. JPMorgan Chase’s new branch is a leading industry example of a next-generation experience that empowers front-line colleagues with technologies that enable a differentiated retail experience.”

Allen International, acquired by Accenture in 2016, designs physical retail space to support multi-channel customer interactions and optimize retail locations that blend physical and digital capabilities to deliver transformational customer experiences.

The company has helped many of the world’s leading banks, telcos and retailers across 57 countries to create engaging physical location networks ranging from 10 to more than 10,000 stores.

Source: Company Press Release