The partnership will enhance the equity capital markets, corporate broking and equity brokerage services to both corporate and institutional clients

ABN AMRO and ODDO BHF to join forces. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

ABN AMRO and Franco-German financial services group ODDO BHF are entering into a strategic partnership to combine their equity brokerage services in Benelux. Both parties have a leading position in their respective markets and have the ambition to extend their partnership to the German market.

A new joint venture named ABN AMRO-ODDO BHF will be established (*). Both parties will have an equal share in the joint venture. ABN AMRO will bring in its Benelux equity research, institutional sales, and sales trading activities. ODDO BHF will contribute its state-of-the-art platform and execution capabilities. The joint venture will have a Benelux focus and will be located at ABN AMRO’s headquarters in Amsterdam. ABN AMRO and ODDO BHF have the ambition to extend their partnership to the German market.

The partnership will enhance the equity capital markets, corporate broking and equity brokerage services to both corporate and institutional clients, creating a broader range of high-quality equity research of over 500 stocks and an extended distribution network of more than 600 institutional clients in Europe and the United States.

Rutger van Nouhuijs, member of the ABN AMRO Executive Committee: “I am proud to announce this partnership. We have a leading equity franchise in Benelux. Partnering with a professional and complementary leading pan-European broker like ODDO BHF will further strengthen our local position and will enhance the equity services we provide to our clients. Additionally, this partnership provides opportunities to grow further into Northwest Europe, underlining our regional ambitions and reconfirming our strong commitment to the bank’s equity and equity capital markets franchise.”

Christophe Tadié, Managing Partner of ODDO BHF and Head of Corporates & Markets: “We are very happy to be partnering with ABN AMRO. This new partnership brings together complementary teams, expertise and markets in order to build a consolidating brokerage platform in Europe by uniting the strengths of two leaders in their respective markets. After the partnership with Natixis, this alliance is part of our pan-European strategy aimed at building a financial leader in the eurozone. The brokerage activity is an important part of ODDO BHF’s history and DNA, and we are seeking to offer our clients a broader range of services and expertise.”

Source: Company Press Release