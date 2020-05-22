3K Investment Partners is an independent mutual fund management firm that provides a broad range of mutual funds and customised investment solutions

3K Investment selects Axia solution from Profile Software. (Credit: Pixabay/Karolina Grabowska)

Greece-based mutual funds company 3K Investment Partners has selected Axia, an omni-channel and web-based investment management system, developed by Profile Software.

The company has selected Axia to enable its fund and wealth management operations run on a single platform and support all of its investment activities in a fully automated environment.

3K Investment Partners is an independent mutual fund management firm that provides a range of mutual funds and customised investment solutions.

The company also serves as a representative of NN Investment Partners in Greece and Cyprus, and supports the sales network of NN Hellas and other distribution networks of NN Investment Partners.

Axia solution will automate the fund and asset management operations for 3K



The Axia fund management solution is designed to comprehensively automate all fund and asset management operations with end-to-end functionality, and the solution has been selected by 3K Investment Partners after a thorough vendor assessment.

In addition, the solution is expected to drive customer service excellence and user experience through the client portal, the configurable dashboards, the automated workflows, the alerts and the extensive reporting ensuring compliance and risk control at all levels.

Under the partnership, 3K Investment Partners will tap on the Axia platform’s capabilities to manage all aspects of fund administration and private wealth management, and to meet future key operational challenges and opportunities.

In addition, the solution is expected to enable the company to improve productivity, implement effective cost management and optimising its compliance and risk management framework, through streamlined processes, automation and effective connectivity.

In April, Profile Software announced that Nicosia-based investment firm 7Q Financial Services, specialising in asset management, went live with Axia Wealth & Fund Management solution.

The firm deployed the solution to address its fund management requirements and support its investment activities in the most automated manner.